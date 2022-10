Earlier this year it looked like then Iowa signee Josh Dix would be doing more watching than playing in is first year of college basketball. Dix suffered a serious lower leg injury in his senior season and after eight months of rehab and healing, the talented freshman is back on the basketball court doing what he loves.



Dix discusses his recovery process and the path back to the court. He talks about the mental side of his return and how he feels comfortable on the court. Dix also discusses how Payton Sandfort has taken him under his wing and helped him develop this year.