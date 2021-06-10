Josh Dix makes first visit to Iowa

After recently landing a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Council Bluffs guard Josh Dix had a chance to make his first campus visit this week. For the 6-foot-5, 190-pound rising prospect in the Class of 2022, it was a good opportunity to get a better feel for the Iowa basketball program.

"I toured Carver and then talked to Coach McCaffery for a while," said Dix. "Then I toured the campus and watched the guys play and then ended the day talking with Coach McCaffery again."

Among the topics the Iowa head coach discussed was the potential fit at Iowa if Dix decides to join the team in 2022.

"Our conversation first was about how I would be a good fit in the system and just about campus," Dix said. "Then we watched film and he showed me where I would be. He said I could play 1-3 and would be like a Joe Wieskamp or a Peter Jok."

"Then the second time we talked it was about setting up an official in the fall."

In addition to the Iowa coaches, Dix also had a chance to meet with he Hawkeye players and watch them work out during his visit.

"I talked to all the guys, just meeting them, but I talked to Connor McCaffery for the whole practice," said Dix.

Currently, Dix holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Purdue, Wake Forest, Colorado State, Drake, UNI, South Dakota State, and UMKC. Up next on his schedule will be an official visit to Purdue on June 18.

As a junior, Dix averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.