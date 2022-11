MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa offensive lineman Josh Volk is headed to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound sophomore from Cedar Rapids made the announcement this afternoon.

A three-star prospect, Volk graduated from Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class of 2020 and redshirted at Iowa his first year on campus before appearing in two games during the 2021 season.

Volk is the second Hawkeye to announce his intentions to transfer this week, joining backup quarterback Alex Padilla.