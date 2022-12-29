Wide receiver Judah Mallette has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Chicago native has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Iowa and is excited about his future as a Hawkeye.

"I feel there is no better program in the country to come in as a preferred walk-on than Iowa," said Mallette. "It's one of the few programs I feel that gives them an equal opportunity and gives you a great chance to earn a full scholarship."

As a senior, Mallette put up big numbers at Chicago Hope Academy, finishing the season with 64 catches for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first-team all-state honors in Class 1A. That led to interest from several Division I colleges, but ultimately his decision came down to Iowa and Illinois, both of whom offered a preferred walk-on opportunity.

"The relationship I have with the coaching staff at Iowa and the program as a whole is unmatched," Mallette said. "The interest they have in me is genuine and they care about me as more than just a player. They were patient with me and making my decision, and I really appreciated that. Also, the culture within the program is fantastic and something I want to be a part of and contribute to."

"I know I made the right decision because the support I have received from the coaches, the team, the fans, and the guys I’m coming in with has been awesome," said Mallette.