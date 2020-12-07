HawkeyeReport - Julius Brents enters the transfer portal

Iowa cornerback Julius Brents has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

A 6-foot-2, 204-pound sophomore, Brents has played in all seven games for the Hawkeyes this season, mostly on special teams, but did play extensively on defense at Purdue in the season opener.

Brents also had five starts at cornerback as a true freshman in 2018 before missing most of the 2019 season due to injury.

A four-star recruiting coming out of high school in 2018, the Indianapolis native received scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Indiana, and Cincinnati, among others, during the recruiting process.