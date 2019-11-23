With juniors Tristan Wifs and A.J. Epenesa will have decisions to make in the coming weeks regarding their futures, Saturday was about celebrating the accomplishments of the senior teammates. The Iowa seniors left the field one final time with smiles on their face following the 19-10 win over the Illini. Wirfs discusses the Iowa run game struggling and why he was happy for his teammates and surprised by the emotion showed by Nate Stanley after the game. Epenesa discusses his ability to strip the ball and why this defense has been so good this season.

