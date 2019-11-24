News More News
Justice Sullivan commits to Iowa

Four-star LB/DE Justice Sullivan has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

Four-star LB/DE Justice Sullivan has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Sullivan made the call and committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes today.

"I just felt like it was the right place and a really good fit," Sullivan told HawkeyeReport.com.

A Class of 2021 prospect, Sullivan chose Iowa over offers from Minnesota and Nebraska.

See highlights from Sullivan's junior year at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota in the video below.

