Justice Sullivan commits to Iowa
Four-star LB/DE Justice Sullivan has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Sullivan made the call and committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes today.
"I just felt like it was the right place and a really good fit," Sullivan told HawkeyeReport.com.
A Class of 2021 prospect, Sullivan chose Iowa over offers from Minnesota and Nebraska.
COMMITTED 💛🖤🦅 pic.twitter.com/Gy3M49rGre— justice sullivan (@justicesulliv11) November 24, 2019
See highlights from Sullivan's junior year at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota in the video below.