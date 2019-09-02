Back in February, the Iowa coaching staff was the first to step forward with a scholarship offer for Class of 2021 LB/DE Justice Sullivan when he visited for their junior day. This past weekend, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Sullivan returned to Iowa City for a game day visit with the Hawkeyes as he watched their win over Miami of Ohio on Saturday night.

"It went really well," said Sullivan. "I loved the atmosphere."

Sullivan, whose father played basketball at Iowa State, got another in-depth look at the Hawkeye facilities on Saturday as well.

"We got to look around at the facilities and they showed us the NFL way," Sullivan said. "It was pretty cool."

Before the game, Sullivan had a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaches, who could see him playing linebacker or defensive end in college.

"I talked with Coach Bell and Coach Wallace," said Sullivan. "They just asked how the week was and how the season was going."

"They're going to wait to see how my body develops, but they're thinking more linebacker right now," Sullivan said.

A four-star prospect in the Class of 2021, Sullivan currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska with interest from several others and looks forward to making some more game day visits this fall.

"Right now, I have Notre Dame scheduled (10/12) but I'm going to try to get to Wisconsin vs. Michigan and also get to a Minnesota game."