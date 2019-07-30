Class of 2021 defensive back Justin Walters, who already has a dozen scholarship offers, was back in Iowa City on Sunday to visit for the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Illinois native, the trip gave him a chance to learn more about the University of Iowa as he continues to research his college opportunities.

“This time around was more of an academic and campus oriented visit,” said Walters. “We got a strength presentation first and then we toured campus, got an academic presentation, had a photo shoot, position meetings, and a talk with Coach Ferentz to wrap it up.”

Walters, who attended Iowa’s junior day in February, also had a chance to catch up with the Hawkeye coaching staff, including lead recruiter Seth Wallace and defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

“I got to talk to Coach Wallace, Coach Parker, and Coach Ferentz,” Walters said. “The main thing I got from these conversations was that Iowa isn’t the type of place to be on me 24/7 trying to recruit me. They are going to show what they have to offer and leave the decision up to me to make.”

A three-star prospect, Walters currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Boston College, Temple, Cincinnati, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan.

“Iowa is definitely one of the top schools for me as of now,” said Walters.

Up next for Walters will be his junior season at Bolingbrook High School along with a few college game day visits later this fall.

“I’m planning on focusing on my high school season for these next few weeks and going to various different college games this season,” Walters said.