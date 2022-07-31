Ka'Mori Moore learns more about Iowa

Class of 2025 defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore was at Iowa's camp in June and returned to campus this weekend after being invited to the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-1, 310-pound Missouri native, it was a good opportunity to learn more about the program and its coaches.

"First, we ate breakfast," said Moore. "I had some pancakes and sausage and it was pretty good. Then, when we all got done eating, we were introduced to the staff. After that, we took a trip to where all the players study and things of that nature."

"Something that stood out to me the most was how different the academic part was from other schools and their graduation rate," Moore said.

"I talked to Coach Bell, Coach Betts, Coach Copeland, and Coach Ferentz," said Moore. "The overall message was really stay humble, focused, and have character and the right mindset. Those are some amazing coaches right there."

"I liked everything," Moore said. "It was a great experience."

Moore already holds early scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, and Miami-OH, and is hoping to add Iowa to that list once his season gets underway at Lee's Summit North.

"They said I’ll probably get it after two or three games," said Moore.

The upcoming season is where Moore's focus now turns as he looks forward to helping Lee's Summit North on the field.

"Now it’s time to lock in and get back to Kansas City and continue to work until August 26," Moore said. "I’m ready for the season."