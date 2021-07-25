Kaden Feagin learns more about Iowa

After earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp last month, Class of 2023 prospect Kaden Feagin had a chance to return to Iowa City for the Hawkeye Tailgater this weekend to learn more about the program.

"We got to see Kinnick and tour around the football facilities," said Feagin. "Then the coaches talked to all of us about the NIL opportunities there are at Iowa. I also got to sit down and talk to Coach Ferentz a little bit and get to know who he is."

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds going into his junior year of high school, Feagin could play running back or linebacker in college, but right now it appears the Hawkeyes are leaning towards the offensive side of the ball.

"Towards the end of the visit, I got to go with Coach Betts and he talked to me about his coaching style and what kind of things they like to run," Feagin said. "I’m pretty sure they are looking at me as a running back as of right now."

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, the Illinois native said he feels pretty comfortable with the Hawkeye football program after making two visits to campus this summer.

"The coaches are very genuine and the whole campus and facilities are beautiful," said Feagin.

Currently, Feagin holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, and Rutgers, and will be making two more college visits later this week.

"I’m going to Notre Dame on Tuesday and Illinois on Friday," Feagin said.