Kaden Wetjen walking on at Iowa

Iowa Western wide receiver Kaden Wetjen will be continuing his college football career at the University of Iowa. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williamsburg native announced today that he has accepted a walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes and will be starting classes in Iowa City this semester.

"When Iowa reached out and gave me an opportunity, I knew I could work and make the best of it," said Wetjen. "I arrive on Sunday and I’m still sorting some stuff out with classes, but other than that I should be good to go."

This past season, Wetjen finished with 18 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown in 11 games for Iowa Western. That helped him earn scholarship offers from Central Arkansas, Southern Illinois, Massachusetts, and Southeast Missouri State, but the opportunity to be a Hawkeye was too good to pass up.

"Central Arkansas was my other top option, but the coaches told me that I had a great opportunity with some guys leaving," Wetjen said. "I knew I would work hard enough to earn a spot so I was all in after that."

Wetjen comes in with three years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt year still available.