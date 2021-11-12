 HawkeyeReport - Kadolph leads Ankeny back to state title game
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 20:29:26 -0600') }}

Kadolph leads Ankeny back to state title game

Blair Sanderson
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Colin Kadolph came up huge for Ankeny in the Class 5A state semifinals Friday as the senior finished with 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground, had a 52 yard receiving touchdown, and an 89 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in their 35-13 win over West Des Moines Valley. After the game, we caught up with Kadolph, a Minnesota State commit, to talk about his performance, what other schools he continues to hear from in recruiting, and much more.

