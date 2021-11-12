Kadolph leads Ankeny back to state title game

Colin Kadolph came up huge for Ankeny in the Class 5A state semifinals Friday as the senior finished with 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground, had a 52 yard receiving touchdown, and an 89 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in their 35-13 win over West Des Moines Valley. After the game, we caught up with Kadolph, a Minnesota State commit, to talk about his performance, what other schools he continues to hear from in recruiting, and much more.