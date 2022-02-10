Kadyn Proctor names top seven

Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor continues to work on narrowing things down from his long list of suitors with a total of 35 scholarship offers on the table.

This week, the 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor named a top seven with Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State making the cut.

Now, the plan for the Class of 2023 prospect is to see each school at least one more time before further narrowing it down and eventually making a decision.

"Unofficials in the spring and summer, then officials in fall," said Proctor.

Ranked as the top offensive lineman in the nation, Proctor holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Iowa State, Ohio State, USC, Texas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Mississippi, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Tulane, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, and Minnesota.