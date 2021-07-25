Kadyn Proctor returns to Iowa City

Class of 2023 in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was back in Iowa City on Sunday for the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-7, 345-pound Proctor, who also visited last month, it is always nice to get back on campus at the University of Iowa.

"Iowa is a place I can go to for the day and feel surrounded by the coaches and have fun while being serious at the same time," said Proctor. "It's a great place to be."

Proctor said the highlight of this visit was the food and the coaches, who always make him feel welcome while getting down to business at the same time.

"The message was that the coaches care and don’t BS you or lie to you because what they are trying to accomplish is some serious business," Proctor said.

With nothing else currently on the schedule recruiting wise, Proctor is looking forward to his junior year at Southeast Polk and will be making some college game day visits this fall as well.

"I don't have anything planned yet for this week, but for sure going to some games this fall," said Proctor.

Ranked No. 6 overall in the Rivals100 for the Class of 2023, Proctor currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Oregon, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Tulane, and Charlotte.