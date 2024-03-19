Kadyn Proctor to Enter Transfer Portal, Rejoin Alabama
Kadyn Proctor, the former 5-star offensive tackle prospect who transferred to Iowa in January, is planning to transfer back to Alabama when the portal reopens on April 15, as first reported by Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the news in a statement released Tuesday. "It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the future," Ferentz said.
Proctor's impending departure the latest and perhaps cruelest twist in the talented lineman's young career.
Proctor, who hails from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, was a high-school teammate of Class of 2022 5-star safety Xavier Nwankpa at Southeast Polk; Proctor led the Rams to two state titles, the first coming in Nwankpa's senior year.
Nwankpa signed with the Hawkeyes, and Proctor committed to Iowa in June 2022, over an offer list as massive as the 6'8" prospect himself. Unfortunately, Iowa was undercut the night before Signing Day by Alabama, as Proctor decommitted right in time to sign his Letter of Intent with the Crimson Tide, spurning Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.
Proctor started at left tackle for Alabama as a true freshman last season, struggling in the early part of the season before settling in as an anchor of the line as Bama made a late surge into the College Football Playoff. Proctor then entered the transfer portal after legendary head coach Nick Saban retired, and Iowa eagerly reaped the rewards of maintaining a relationship with Proctor.
The happy reunion barely lasted a couple months.
According to Dochterman, Proctor went on spring break with former Alabama teammates — the week before Iowa's spring football period begins on Wednesday.
According to NCAA rules, Proctor can't enter the portal until April 15, so he'll have a few weeks to reconsider. If he wants to go back though, there's little disincentive; after the NCAA's recent ruling that multi-transfer athletes won't lose eligibility, Proctor would be allowed to compete for the Tide this fall.
IMPACT
From a football perspective, this is about as dire as news can get.
Iowa's offensive line has yet to recover its elite level of play from the recent years of Tristan Wirfs and Tyler Linderbaum, and Proctor was an easy plug-and-play superstar at the critical position of left tackle.
The one thing that Iowa won't be losing, at least, is continuity. Proctor has yet to practice with the team, so there aren't any reps being wasted if he leaves again. That's cold comfort to the twice-jilted Hawkeyes and their fans, of course.
Left tackle looks to be back up for grabs between senior Mason Richman and sophomore Jack Dotzler; Richman has been a multi-year starter at tackle, but hasn't taken the leap to an All-Big Ten-caliber player yet, while Dotzler's only playing time in his Hawkeye career thus far came in the closing minutes of the win over Western Michigan last season.
Presumably, Iowa will now be in the market for a left tackle in the transfer portal as well.