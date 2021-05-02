 HawkeyeReport - Kadyn Proctor visits Kinnick Stadium
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 13:59:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Kadyn Proctor visits Kinnick Stadium

Kadyn Proctor, left, with Iowa commit Brody Brecht, center, and Xavier Nwankpa, right.
Kadyn Proctor, left, with Iowa commit Brody Brecht, center, and Xavier Nwankpa, right.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Top Class of 2023 offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has been to Iowa City before, but never inside Kinnick Stadium. On Saturday, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound 15-year old from Southeast Polk High School had his first opportunity as he attended Iowa's open practice to watch the Hawkeyes wrap up spring ball.

"The atmosphere was great," said Proctor. ""I saw some great football being played and saw all my SEP alumni that went to Iowa and even some guys from other schools."

Proctor along with teammates Xavier Nwankpa and Cade Borud had a chance to catch up with current Hawkeyes Gavin Williams and Isaiah Wagner as well some of Iowa's recruits including Brody Brecht.

"Seeing Gavin and Zay out there today was great and it was nice to get back with them and catch up a little," Proctor said.

Currently ranked No. 6 in the country in the Class of 2023, Proctor holds 22 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Oregon, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Arizona State, Mississippi, and Miami.

Kadyn Proctor, Cade Borud, Xavier Nwankpa, and Isaiah Wagner at Kinnick Stadium.
Kadyn Proctor, Cade Borud, Xavier Nwankpa, and Isaiah Wagner at Kinnick Stadium.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2thZHluLXByb2N0b3ItdmlzaXRzLWtpbm5pY2stc3RhZGl1bSIKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2FkeW4tcHJvY3Rvci12aXNp dHMta2lubmljay1zdGFkaXVtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK