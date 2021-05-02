HawkeyeReport - Kadyn Proctor visits Kinnick Stadium

Top Class of 2023 offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has been to Iowa City before, but never inside Kinnick Stadium. On Saturday, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound 15-year old from Southeast Polk High School had his first opportunity as he attended Iowa's open practice to watch the Hawkeyes wrap up spring ball.

"The atmosphere was great," said Proctor. ""I saw some great football being played and saw all my SEP alumni that went to Iowa and even some guys from other schools."

Proctor along with teammates Xavier Nwankpa and Cade Borud had a chance to catch up with current Hawkeyes Gavin Williams and Isaiah Wagner as well some of Iowa's recruits including Brody Brecht.

"Seeing Gavin and Zay out there today was great and it was nice to get back with them and catch up a little," Proctor said.

Currently ranked No. 6 in the country in the Class of 2023, Proctor holds 22 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Oregon, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Arizona State, Mississippi, and Miami.