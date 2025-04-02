Kael Combs Talks Commitment: "There's a Lot to be Excited About"

On Wednesday, Kael Combs announced his commitment to Iowa out of the transfer portal. The Drake transfer will follow Ben McCollum to Iowa City after averaging 3.8 points and two rebounds over 12.9 minutes per game this season for the Bulldogs.

Combs shared what has stood out to him most from his one season under McCollum, why he chose to commit to Iowa without stepping foot on campus, what he'll bring to the table in Iowa City and more.