Indianola running back Kael Kolarik racked up over 1,000 yards rushing this fall as a sophomore and his skills have caught the attention of the Iowa coaches. He was in Iowa City on Saturday for his first college recruiting visit.

“I thought it was awesome," said Kolarik. "It definitely was a great atmosphere and I had a good time.”

Kolarik was able to get a much better feel for what the Hawkeyes have to offer during the course of the day.

“Registration and then we got to eat and talk to some of the recruiters/coaches," Kolarik said. "We looked at the football facilities, saw the highlight video, and then went to the field to watch a really cool warm up. We were on the field for the Swarm and then we went to our seats. It was great.”

The pregame intensity is what stood out most to Kolarik.

“Being on the field during the Swarm," he said. "You could really feel the energy and take in all in. It really made me want to put some pads on and play ball.”

Kolarik, who just began hearing from the Hawkeyes in October, garnered his game day invite recently.

“They saw my tape and asked one of my coaches if I could visit.”

The Iowa staff is one that Kolarik is starting to build relationships with.

“They were good conversations and they were nice guys," said Kolarik. "One (of the coaches) was the Central Iowa recruiter.”

Kolarik has a lot that he likes about the Hawkeyes as a whole.

“It's a really impressive university and I think it's awesome.”

Another school has taken notice of Kolarik as well.

“My coach said Nebraska has come through.”

Kolarik, who helped his team win six games this fall, was pleased with his sophomore year of high school football.

“(It went) really well.”