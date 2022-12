Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather announced on Saturday that he is opting out of the Music City Bowl to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

A team captain, Merriweather earned second-team All-American honors this season and finished the year with 47 tackles and three interceptions.

Merriweather finishes his college career with 25 starts at Iowa, accumulating 118 tackles and four interceptions over his five years in Iowa City.