Kai Black earns Iowa offer

Class of 2023 WR/TE Kai Black earned a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes at their camp on Friday night. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Urbandale native worked out at the wide receiver position and quickly impressed the Iowa coaching staff.

"I first talked to the wide receivers coach, Coach Copeland, who pulled me aside in between one-on-one periods to talk," said Black. "He cut straight to the chase and told me that I was being offered by the university and that throughout the duration of the camp it was apparent that I was a Big Ten caliber athlete."

"Later on, after the camp, I got a chance to speak to coach Ferentz, who basically reiterated the offer," Black said. "His main point to me was that the offer was earned and not given and that I deserved a chance to play for Iowa’s team."

Black, who has Urbandale teammates Jaden Harrell and Max Llewellyn headed to Iowa in the Class of 2021, was excited to hear the news.

"I was super excited," said Black. "Although it might not have shown physically, I was elated and relieved that the coaches wanted to pursue my recruitment after camp."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 2 for Black as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State on his list.

Next up for the Class of 2023 prospect will be a visit to Wisconsin on Sunday.