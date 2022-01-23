Kai Black visits the Hawkeyes

Urbandale wide receiver Kai Black was back on campus in Iowa City on Sunday for a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes. Black, who checked in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with the coaching staff and learn more about the program.

"The visit started out with a photo shoot for about an hour," said Black. "Then we went to a common area and had breakfast. Afterwards, we went on a facility tour, saw the weight room and the indoor facilities as well as the meeting rooms and trophy hallway."

"We went from the weight room to a player panel in the meeting room and then to position meetings," Black said. "The visit ended there with the position meetings, but my family and I stayed around to talk more with Coach Ferentz and some of the other staff that were present."

Overall, Black said he likes Iowa's approach to the recruiting process and the junior day on Sunday.

"The message from the coaching staff was to start to get to know them over the course of the day," said Black. "It was more focused on building a great relationship with the people that I would see there every day if I choose to attend Iowa."

"It was also an honest advertisement of their school," Black said. "They stressed that their recruiting was based on attracting, not convincing."

After going to several college football games last season and now junior days at both Iowa and Iowa State, Black also appreciates the chance to get to know some of the other top in-state prospects on the recruiting trail.

"It’s great," said Black. "I love getting to know some of the really good players that I go against every Friday night. It helps build relationships that will go into the next chapter of football."

Currently, Black's list of scholarship offers includes Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. After visiting Iowa and Iowa State this weekend, he has one more trip on his schedule at the moment, but hopes to make more before narrowing things down.

"I have a visit planned for Minnesota’s junior day in a week," Black said. "But beyond that, I plan on taking a lot of visits when I can to schools that have offered so that I have a general sense of where everyone stands."