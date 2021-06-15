Kale Krogh commitment and what it means for Iowa
The Hawkeye coaches picked up their second commitment in a week and their second in the 2022 class from the state of Iowa.Here are some quick thoughts on the commitment from Kale Krogh and what it ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news