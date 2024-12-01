Kaleb Johnson Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Advertisement

(via Kaleb Johnson on Twitter (Photo by Kaleb Johnson (Twitter))

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to take the next step in my journey and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. This decision was not made lightly, but it is with great excitement and anticipation that I embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead," Johnson said in the statement announcing his decision to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. "The foundation I've built here at Iowa has prepared me for this moment, and I carry the Hawkeye spirit with me as I move forward," Johnson added. "It has been an honor to wear the black and gold and represent this program, this university, and this community that means so much to me." While Johnson plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft and will not return to Iowa for the 2025 NCAA football season, he did not specify whether or not he would play in Iowa's bowl game (opponent, location, and date TBD). On Friday, Johnson had indicated after the game that he would "probably" play in Iowa's bowl game. Hawkeye Beacon will update Johnson's status for Iowa's bowl game when more information becomes available.

Johnson thanked the Iowa fans for their support during his Hawkeye career. "Thank you for your unwavering support, week in and week out, whether it was under the bright lights at Kinnick or on the road, your energy and passion have been a driving force behind every game, every moment, from the iconic 'Iowa Wave' to the chants and cheers that echo throughout the stadium, you've made the experience unforgettable. You've shown me what it means to be a part of something bigger than myself, and for that, I am forever grateful." He also thanked the Iowa coaches. "Thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and pushing me to become the best version of myself both on and off the field. The lessons you've taught me go far beyond football - they are lessons I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. Your guidance and mentorship have not only shaped me as a player but as a man, and I'm incredibly thankful for the impact you've had on my journey." Finally, Johnson thanked his teammates as well. "You are more than just teammates - you are family. The bonds we've built, the challenges we've faced, and the memories we've created together will always hold a special place in my heart. Every practice, every game, every moment we shared has made me better, and I am proud to have battled alongside each and every one of you." Join us at Hawkeye Beacon for 75% OFF the entire year with code RIVALS24. Limited time only.

(Photo by Hawkeye Beacon)

If Johnson does not play in Iowa's bowl game, he would end the 2024 season with 240 carries for 1,537 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, as well as 22 receptions for 188 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. Johnson was head-and-shoulders better than any other running back in the Big Ten this season -- he finished with over 250 more yards than the, well, runner-up this year (Kyle Monangai, Rutgers, 1,279), and his 21 rushing touchdowns were eight more than the next-best in the B1G (Monangai and Oregon's Jordan James).

Johnson currently ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards; only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (2,288 yards), North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (1,660 yards), and Central Florida's RJ Harvey (1,577 yards) have more this season. Only four players have more rushing touchdowns this year than Johnson's 21 -- Jeanty (28), Army QB Bryson Daily (25), Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson and UCF's Harvey (22 apiece). Johnson should be a unanimous selection for All-Big Ten first team honors and Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors. Johnson is also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award (given to the nation's top RB) and should be a strong contender for All-America honors as well.

Johnson's breakthrough 2024 campaign has set new program records for rushing touchdowns (21), total touchdowns (23), and points scored (138). Johnson surpassed the previous record-holder, Shonn Greene, who set those marks in his Doak Walker Award-winning 2008 season. Greene also set the program record for rushing yards in a season (1,850) that year, which Johnson will not break. His current season total of 1,537 yards will be good for the third-most rushing rushing yards in a season in Iowa history, behind Greene's 2008 campaign and Sedrick Shaw's 1,477-yard effort in 1995. Halfway through this season, Johnson had been on pace to surpass that total as well, but his pace slowed in the second half of the season as Iowa faced stingier run defenses and its complementary passing game was decimated by injuries at QB. If Johnson opts out of whichever bowl game Iowa is invited to, he will end his Iowa career with 2,779 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. 2,779 rushing yards in the sixth-most in Iowa program history, behind Sedrick Shaw (4,156), Ladell Betts (3,686), Albert Young (3,173), Tavian Banks (2,977), and Akrum Wadley (2,872). His 30 touchdowns are fourth-most in program history, behind Shaw and Banks (33 each) and Mark Weisman (32).