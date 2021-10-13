Kaleb Johnson flips to Iowa

After an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend, running back Kaleb Johnson has flipped his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Ohio native had initially committed to California this past summer, but decided to make the switch after getting an up close look at the Hawkeyes and attending their game against Penn State on Saturday.

A three-star prospect, Johnson earned scholarship offers from Iowa, California, Michigan State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Marshall, Liberty, Buffalo, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Miami-OH, and Eastern Kentucky during the recruiting process.

Overall, Johnson is commitment No. 11 for Iowa, joining Aaron Graves, Jaziun Patterson, Caden Crawford, Jack Dotzler, Jayden Montgomery, Kale Krogh, Carson May, Jacob Bostick, Addison Ostrenga, and Cael Vanderbush in the Class of 2022 for the Hawkeyes.