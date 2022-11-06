After returning home from his official visit to Iowa, running back Kamari Moulton took a few days to think things over. Once he decided that he still had the same gut feeling about the Hawkeyes, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Fort Lauderdale native decided to make the call and officially announce his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Friday.

"The main factor I would say is that they push their education there just as much as they talk about football," said Moulton. "They want to make sure you have a life after football and that really stood out to me."

Moulton, who was previously committed to Florida Atlantic, also feels that Iowa's scheme is a great fit for his skill set, one that allowed him to rush for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School.

"They like how I can be an all-around back," Moulton said. "I can block, catch, and run downhill."

A three-star prospect, Moulton chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Connecticut, Florida International, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Akron, among others. With his future now decided, Moulton looks forward to focusing on the upcoming playoffs for Cardinal Gibbons and then his arrival in Iowa City next summer.

"It feels great," said Moulton. "I've been betting a lot of love and I can't wait to go up there and get to work."