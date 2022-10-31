Three-star running back Kamari Moulton is on his way back home to Florida this morning after making an official visit to Iowa over the weekend. For the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moulton, a Florida Atlantic commit, it was his first trip to the Hawkeye State and one that left a good impression outside of just football.

"What really stood out the most is how much they push their education," said Moulton. "They want to make sure you’re successful even after football."

Moulton's host for the weekend was sophomore running back Leshon Williams and he was also able to spend time with South Florida native Jaziun Patterson, a true freshman for the Hawkeyes this year.

"I felt like I fit in," Moulton said. "They treated me like family."

Moulton was also able to spend time with Hawkeye running backs coach Ladell Betts, who coached high school football in Ft. Lauderdale before joining Iowa's staff in 2021.

"I was with Coach Betts a lot," said Moulton. "He told me that he thinks I can be a great fit for the program."

Leaving Iowa City on Monday, Moulton said he was impressed with what the Hawkeyes have to offer, but wants to stay patient with things as he continues to evaluate his options.

"We will be keeping in touch," Moulton said. "When I get back home, I’ll discuss it over with my family and go from there."

A Florida Atlantic commit, Moulton also holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Syracuse, Connecticut, Florida International, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Akron, among others. Recently, Northwestern and Indiana have also shown interest.

Last season as a junior, Moulton rushed for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons High School and has 474 yards and five touchdowns so far this year as a senior.