After completing one last round of in-home visits this week, running back Kay'Ron Adams has decided to cancel a previously scheduled official visit to Iowa and stick with his original commitment to Rutgers. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound Adams made the decision Thursday night.

"I cancelled it," said Adams. "Just later on in the night, I had time to myself and I was thinking and I decided not to go."

Adams, who rushed for 1,705 yards and 18 touchdowns at Warren G. Harding High School in Ohio this season, plans to sign with Rutgers on December 19.