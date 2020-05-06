Wide receiver Keagan Johnson is headed to the University of Iowa. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Nebraska native made the call and gave his verbal commitment to Hawkeye wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland today.

"It's Iowa," Johnson told HawkeyeReport.com. "The deciding factor I felt was really Coach Copeland. I trust him because he's really turned around the wide receiver position at Iowa the past couple years. I feel like there's something special going on there and I want to be a part of that."

Johnson chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. With his father, Clester Johnson, being a former Husker, it was not easy for the three-star prospect to turn down his home-state school, but ultimately he felt the best fit was at Iowa.

"After my first visit to Iowa, I knew it was home," said Johnson. "I just felt a genuine vibe from the coaching staff and they made me feel at home there. At the end of the day, I've got to create my own legacy. My dad supported me and let me have an open mind through this whole thing, so I'm ready to start my own legacy."

With commitments from Johnson, Arland Bruce, and Brody Brecht over the past eight days, the Hawkeyes are on quite a run at the wide receiver position in the Class of 2021.

"I wouldn't say I committed because they did, but it helped," Johnson said. "I think we'll be good competition for each other. Brody and Arland are really good players and I feel like we'll complement each other well. I'm excited about it."

In Johnson, the Hawkeyes are getting a versatile playmaker that finished his junior season with 52 catches for 672 yards and eight touchdowns plus five carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Bellevue West. Watching film with the Iowa coaching staff, they see the three-star prospect having an Ihmir Smith-Marsette type of role in their offense.

"I see myself kind of doing what Ihmir does for their offense," said Johnson. "They find different ways to get him the ball whether it's reverses or screens or jet sweeps and I feel like those are some of my strengths as well. Also, with my physicality, I think one of my best attributes is running after the catch and breaking tackles."