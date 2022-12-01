MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

During the season there was plenty of speculation regarding the future of Keagan Johnson with the Iowa football program.

There was some clarity provided today when the sophomore wide receiver opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

In his first year with the Hawkeyes, Johnson showed plenty of promise. He had 18 receptions for 352 yards for an average of 19.6 yards per reception and a pair of touchdowns. However, the troubles started at the Citrus Bowl when he missed the game due to a medical issue.

Then he did not participate in spring ball and was also missing most of fall camp due to a hamstring issue. Eventually, Johnson suited up and played the first half of the Nevada game before leaving the contest at halftime after his hamstring issues returned.

In a surprise move, Johnson returned to practice the week of the Nebraska game and played seven snaps. Overall this season, he has two receptions in the Nevada game for 11 yards.

Johnson was a four star prospect out of high school in Nebraska. He picked Iowa over offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, and Kansas State.