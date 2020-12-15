A dominant senior season from Bellevue West wide receiver Keagan Johnson pushed him to a four-star ranking from Rivals.com. We tracked down his coach, Michael Huffman, and talked to him about this early enrollee at Iowa.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

HUFFMAN: Keagan is the total package on and off the field. We have had some superstars here at Bellevue West and he is right at the top of that list. His combination of on the field play and work ethic in the weight room set him apart.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

HUFFMAN: Keagan is a rare combination of freak athlete and physical warrior. In my experience many of the kids with the special athletic skills might not necessarily enjoy the physicality that comes with big time football. Keagan loves that aspect, to the point you have to have conversations with him to not take or deliver unnecessary hits.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on?

HUFFMAN: Overall concept flows. As kids understand the why of certain aspects, it allows their ability to shine. He took a huge step in this area this year. He will be an early enrollee and I know he will spend as much time in the football building as possible to learn the ins and outs of the Hawkeye offense.

Q: What separates him from his peers to get the type of attention and honors that he has received?

HUFFMAN: Keagan plays with an extreme chip on his shoulder and I hope that never goes away. It's almost like he is always out there to prove that he is the best player in Nebraska. With that said, he's not selfish and a complete team player.

Q: How did you use him on the field this season?

HUFFMAN: He did it all for us this year. He excelled at the receiver position, and most likely would have broken his brother's state receiving record if we would have had a whole season. He had just under 1,000 yards in seven games. We normally play 11-13 games. He played running back and quarterback in our goal line and short yardage package and excelled. Not many kids score touchdowns receiving, rushing and throwing the ball. He also was our trigger man in our two-point conversion package and our returner. This kid is a special talent and so easy to cheer for.

Q: How would you describe him as a leader?

HUFFMAN: This is where he took his biggest steps for us. He worked hard and put himself in uncomfortable positions to become a vocal leader for our football team. He was the voice folks were listening to in crunch time.

Q: What type of season did he end up having?

HUFFMAN: Amazing. He solidified that he is the most electric player in our state. Iowa is getting a sure fire stud who I expect to play early.

Q: Where does he project out at the college level position wise?

HUFFMAN: That's interesting. He plays receiver for us but when we have him in at running back he is natural there as well. He is 6-1 and 192 pounds of no body fat in high school. What does that kid grow into in Iowa City? I could see him playing either. Who knows, with his athletic skill set and joy of the physical play he might be an NFL safety.

Q: Why did he pick the Hawkeyes in the end?

HUFFMAN: The coaching staff did an excellent job of recruiting him from the early onset. They were one of the first to offer and showed true legitimate interest. The fact they have had a more recent history of winning football games was also a player in the decision.

Q: How was it working with the Iowa staff during the recruiting process?

HUFFMAN: I've been lucky enough to have a good number of talented players and worked with Reese Morgan and now Levar Woods for sometime. Two of the best in the business. I can't say enough about the quality human being that Coach Woods is. With Keagan, I was able to meet Kirk Ferentz and was blown away. I can see why Iowa is a model of consistency in the Big Ten.

Q: When does he plan to get back to Iowa next?

HUFFMAN: He will be a December graduate and looks to be on campus in January.