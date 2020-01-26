In December, Class of 2021 wide receiver Keagan Johnson was able to visit Iowa during bowl prep, which is also when he picked up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. This weekend, the 6-foot-1, 182-pound Nebraska native was back on campus for a junior day with the Iowa coaching staff.

"I had to get back to Omaha for a family event, so I didn’t get to stay for the whole day, but I have done the facility tour and all that stuff before," said Johnson. "Today, I went to the dorms to see where all the players live and just sat down and talked with Kelton Copeland for a bit."

Johnson, who had Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stop by his school this week, also met with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, who is his lead recruiter for the Hawkeyes, as they continue to make him a priority target in the Class 2021.

"Iowa is one of the top schools for me right now," Johnson said. "I enjoy going to Iowa City and see it as a very good fit for me."

Currently, Johnson holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State, and hopes to start narrowing things down after his next visit.

"I have Missouri next Saturday," said Johnson. "After that, I will start narrowing my schools down and getting spring practices picked out as well as official visits."

See highlights from Johnson's junior year at Bellevue West in the video below.