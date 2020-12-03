After a standout senior season, wide receiver Keagan Johnson was bumped up to a four-star recruit and clearly has a bright future. That will take him to the University of Iowa where the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Nebraska native will be enrolling at semester in January to get a head start on his college career. We caught up with Johnson this week to discuss his new ranking, getting ready to make the move to Iowa City, and much more.

Q: First, tell me about earning that fourth star this season. In the grand scheme of things, there are more important goals ahead obviously, but I'm sure there was a lot of hard work that went into getting that kind of recognition. What does it mean to you?

JOHNSON: It's definitely cool to see the hard work that you put in get noticed and just to get recognized for that, but at the same time I try not to let that stuff get to me because I know I still have to work for everything. It's cool to get that recognition, but I'm still working just as hard as when I had no stars.

Q: What do you think you were able to do your senior year that stood out?

JOHNSON: I think a lot of it was just being able to make big plays when needed. I was kind of our go too guy this year and just being a leader on offense really. I think I showed the ability to make big plays and showed my speed. It was unfortunate the way our season ended because we were hoping to go further, but overall we were blessed to even be able to play this year because not everyone was able to so I'm just glad I got to play my senior year.

Q: What have you been up to since your season ended last month?

JOHNSON: When the season ended, I took two days off, but after that I was back working out and just getting ready for the next level. I'm doing my best to get prepared and do as much as I can because I'm enrolling early, so I just want to make sure my body is right for when I get there.

Q: Signing day is just two weeks away now. What do you have planned?

JOHNSON: I haven't really put much thought into it yet, but I'm excited. The recruiting process has been kind of stressful, so I'll feel relieved to get it over with. It's a dream come true to play for a Power 5 school.

Q: What made you want to enroll early and what do you look forward to in taking that route?

JOHNSON: I've had two brothers that played college football and neither of them enrolled early, but they told me about players that did and how much it benefitted them. It gives me an opportunity to play spring ball and get a jumpstart on things. I want to try to contribute as early as possible, but I know I'm going to have to work for that so getting there four or five months early will be beneficial and help with that. Plus, just getting accustomed to a college schedule, I feel like there are a lot of benefits.

Q: When you had a big season this fall, did you have other schools still contacting you?

JOHNSON: Yeah, I had a couple schools talk to me after I committed, but I'm committed to Iowa so that's what I'm focused on.

Q: Obviously they went through some adversity as a program this year. What made you decide to stick with Iowa?

JOHNSON: Ultimately, what it came down to is I trust the coaches. I talked to them about it and believe with what needed to be fixed, they'll address those issues. I look forward to being a part of the new era of Iowa football I guess you could call it.

Q: A lot of your comfort level with Iowa is built on your relationship with wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland. What do you like about him as a person and as a coach?

JOHNSON: I think going through the recruiting process the thing that stood out the most was his honesty. Going through recruiting, you hear a lot of things and stuff being promised, but he was just really honest with me and made sure to let me know you've got to work for everything and can't expect anything to be handed to you. I felt like he was being genuine and that's what stood out the most and what helped make my decision.

Q: With your recruiting class, who do you stay in touch with the most?

JOHNSON: We have a group chat, so we all talk to each other pretty frequently, but out of everyone I probably talk to Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce the most and will probably spend the most time around them since we play the same position.

Q: When you say you hope to contribute early next season as a freshman, what do you kind of foresee that role being?

JOHNSON: I really couldn't tell you yet because things could change and there are really good players at Iowa right now, especially at the wideout position. I know that nothing is going to be handed to me and like I said I have to work for everything. Playing time is not guaranteed, so it's all up to me and how focused I am. There's good players there now and older guys, so I've just got to go in with the right mindset and not get discouraged. I've got to earn it.

Q: Your brother (Cade Johnson) decided to play in the Senior Bowl and go to the NFL Draft instead of pursuing grad transfer options. Was there ever a moment where you two talked about playing at the same school next fall?

JOHNSON: Yeah, we talked about it. It was there for a little bit, but after he got the Senior Bowl invite it was pretty clear what the best path for him was going to be. But we definitely talked about it and it would have been cool, but I'm happy for him. He's chasing his dream and I support his decision 100%.

Q: With signing day and college just around the corner, what does it mean for you and your dad just being the third of his sons to follow in his footsteps and play Division I football?

JOHNSON: It means a lot. You have expectations to live up to and sometimes those can get heavy and weigh on you, but he's never really put that on us. I know he's proud of me and proud of all of us. We're all blessed and none of us take that for granted, but really I'm trying to make my own path. He's always preached to be your own man and I'm excited to start this next chapter.