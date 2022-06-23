Keegan Murray drafted No. 4 by the Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray was expected to go high in the NBA Draft.

The All American forward did just that on Thursday night when he was selected as the No. 4 pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft.

By being drafted No. 4, Murray enters Iowa basketball history as the highest drafted player ever.

This past season, Murray was a consensus first team All American, an All Big Ten performer, and he was named power forward of the year in college basketball. He emerged this season after coming off the bench in his first year with the Hawkeyes to average 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

This is the second year in a row that Iowa has had at least one player drafted by an NBA team. Last year Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza were drafted in the second round. The last time Iowa had a first round pick was in 1998 when Ricky Davis was selected by the Charlotte Hornets. This is the first time since 1980 that Iowa had a top ten selection. In 1980, Ronnie Lester was picked 10th by the Chicago Bulls.

