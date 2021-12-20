Keegan Murray named Big Ten player of the week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office.

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Murray exploded for a career-best 35 points. He scored 18 straight Hawkeye points spanning 6:08 in the first half. Murray was six points from the arena record (41 by Stanley Umude of South Dakota on Dec. 12, 2020). The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also totaled a game-best seven rebounds and had two steals, one block, and an assist. The Hawkeyes were +22 when Murray was on the court against the Aggies.

Murray is tops in the country in points per game (23.5); 41st in blocks per contest (2.1); 42nd in free throws made (47); and 49th in field goal percentage (.572).

This is Murray’s second Player of the Week honor this season; he previously was honored on Nov. 22.

Iowa (8-3) will challenge Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) Tuesday on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.