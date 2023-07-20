As first reported by Shams Charania , former Iowa Hawkeye and current Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been selected to be "among group of rising American stars who will join Team USA for FIBA World Cup training camp next month."

Murray, along with the other young NBA players will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in Team USA's training camp that begins August 3. They will join players that have already been selected to represent America at the FIBA World Cup at the camp.

That list of includes Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bidges, Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart and others. In addition to participating in the camp, Murray and the other young players invited will travel to the World Cup in the Philippines with Team USA and serve as replacements should a player already selected get injured prior to the tournament, which begins August 25.

The team's head coach will be Jamahl Mosley, who serves as the head coach of the Orlando Magic.

Team USA is coming off a performance at the 2019 World Cup where it didn't receive a medal for the first time since 2002.