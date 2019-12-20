IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan has earned consensus All-America honors for his play during the 2019 season. The consensus All-America honors were announced Friday by the NCAA.



Duncan earns consensus honors by virtue of being named first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), The Associated Press, and Sporting News. Duncan was also named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, and the American Football Coaches Associations (AFCA). Those five media outlets are used to determined consensus All-America honors.

Duncan is the 26th consensus All-American in program history and the 11th under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Iowa’s most recent consensus All-Americans were defensive back Josh Jackson and linebacker Josey Jewell in 2017. Both were unanimous consensus All-Americans. Duncan joins Nate Kaeding (2003) as the second Hawkeye kicker to earn the distinction. Punter Reggie Roby earned the distinction in 1981.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. His 34 attempts on the season are a school record.

Duncan, a native of Grapevine, Texas, attended Weddington (North Carolina) High School. He was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over Iowa State, Illinois, and Nebraska. Duncan booted a game-winning 48-yard field goal with one second to play at Nebraska. He connected on four field goals (23, 45, 24, 29) in Iowa’s win over Illinois, and also had four in the 18-17 win at Iowa State.

For the season, Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 yards or more, and a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous AP first-team All-Big Ten selection. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both league coaches and media.

Iowa (9-3, 7-3) will face USC at the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27 (7:05 p.m. CT, FS1). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.