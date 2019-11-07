IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa football junior kicker Keith Duncan is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. The announcement was made Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, presented by the Orange Bowl. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25.



Duncan, a native of Weddington, North Carolina, leads the nation with 19 made field goals. He has connected on 19-of-22 attempts overall, including 10-of-12 from 40 yards and beyond. He is also a perfect 18-of-18 on PAT kicks and leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 75 points.

Duncan connected on all four of his field goal attempts in Iowa’s 26-20 Homecoming win over Purdue. He also made all four field goal attempts in Iowa’s 18-17 win at Iowa State, including the game-winner in the final five minutes of action.

Duncan was recognized by the Lou Groza Award following his play in the wins over Iowa State and Purdue.

Duncan has scored 140 career points to rank 22nd in Iowa career scoring. His career totals include 28-of-33 field goals and 56-of-57 PAT attempts, with his only missed PAT being blocked. His 19 field goals in 2019 tie for the fifth best single-season total at Iowa.

Former Iowa kicker Nate Kaeding earned the Lou Groza Award in 2002 and was a finalist in 2003. Kyle Schlicher was a semifinalist for the award in 2005 and Mike Meyer was a semifinalist in both 2011 and 2012.

No. 18 Iowa travels to play at No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday (3:05 p.m. CT). The game will be televised on FOX.