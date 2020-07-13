The versatility of Iowa City Liberty athlete Kelby Telander has caught the eye of the Hawkeye coaches along with a number of others as well.

“Iowa, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Northwestern, Western Kentucky, Ohio, NDSU, NIU, UNI, Drake, Illinois State, Davidson, Dartmouth, Princeton, Harvard, and some others with slight interest.”

Telander, who grew up following the University of Iowa, mentioned a trio of colleges he hopes to visit in the near future if it becomes possible.

“Yes, I plan on having a visit to Iowa, Dartmouth, and Davidson once things get cleared up.”

The ability of Telander to play multiple positions is something that has stood out to the Hawkeye staff.

“Yes, they’ve mentioned I’m an extremely athletic player all around and could see me playing linebacker, safety, or maybe even tight end.”

A former Kids Captain for the Hawkeyes in 2009 after receiving a cochlear implant, the University of Iowa will always hold a special place in his heart.

"It was an amazing once in a lifetime experience," Telander said.

Also, Telander likes the dedication of the program and what they have accomplished overall.

“They are a very successful program because of the culture Ferentz has made," said Telander. "He pushes the players every day to a whole different level in terms of training in the weight room, on the field, and in the classroom.”

The staff in Iowa City is one that Telander has a lot of respect for.

“They’re obsessed with the game of football and very dedicated in helping their team earn success.”

Telander mentioned a few of the things that will eventually help him make a final decision.

“Distance from home, academic success, connection with coaches, and the campus environment.”

The pandemic has given Telander more time to continue working out and improving.

“I’ve been lifting 4 times a week for two hours and finding a way to run miles three times a week.”

Telander knows the area he hopes to make strides in as the 2020 football season gets closer.

“I’m trying to improve my endurance," Telander said. "Like many others, I feel like I have gotten just a little bit out of shape and I’m not my usual self.”