Kelly-Martin gets Pro Day opportunity

While some of his teammates were able to showcase their talents at the NFL Combine, there was no such invite for Ivory Kelly-Martin. Instead the veteran running back had one shot and one opportunity to put on a show for NFL scouts in Iowa City on Monday afternoon.



Kelly-Martin discusses training back home near the Chicago area and how that has helped him, the pressure to run the 40 today and how he was happy with a 4.5, and how he might be able to carve out a role in the NFL if given the opportunity.

