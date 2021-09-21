Kelly-Martin looks to bounce back

Ivory Kelly-Martin isn't going to sulk or dwell on the past. He's not even thinking about the fumbles he had against Kent State. He's moving forward and correcting the mistakes and more important, working on his ball security issues to improve and not allowing them to happen again.



Kelly-Martin discusses his ball security issues. How he has addressed them along with what the coaches told him after the game. He also talks about how he is looking forward to getting the opportunity to carry the football this Saturday when Iowa faces Colorado State.

