Kelly-Martin on being named the starting RB

For most of the season, Ivory Kelly-Martin was the backup running back for the Hawkeyes. Then after a couple of fumbles, the last one against Wisconsin, the veteran back disappeared from the depth chart and didn't receive a carry the rest of the regular season.



That is about to change in the Citrus Bowl as the senior running back is listed at the top of the depth chart. He discusses his return to the starting spot, his improved health, Tyler Goodson's departure, and if he might return for another year in an Iowa uniform.

