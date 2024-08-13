IOWA CITY -- Following the 2023 season, Iowa lost two integral pieces to its defensive front in Logan Lee and Joe Evans. The pair combined for 101 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks last fall. Kelvin Bell will need some fresh faces to help out in 2024 -- and it'll need to be done the Hawkeye way up front. Iowa's defensive linemen play a unique way, covering two separate offensive line gaps at once. "[Our defensive linemen] have to understand the big picture of what's going on," Bell said at Iowa football's media day on Friday. "That's the hard part. In high school, nobody two-gaps. Usually, you're big and strong enough to dominate the guy in front of you." It's definitely not like that in college -- and that's part of why the Hawkeyes follow the system they do. At the same time, the transition from high school to college is made more difficult for those that play on the DL. "It takes an unselfish, disciplined kid -- which is probably why you may see it take longer for guys to reach the field," Bell added. "To say 'Hey, you've got to play a gap-and-a-half, I need you square here, I need you to be this gap to this gap first.' That takes some time."

Bell has seen that from the likes of Deonte Craig, Aaron Graves, Yahya Black and Ethan Hurkett, who are his presumed starters up front going into 2024.; "They understand that this is a new year," he said. "None of these guys rest on their laurels, none of them talk about what happened last year and the only expectations are from within the room. They don't listen to things from the outside. They know what's important to us and what we have to do to play successful team defense. That's what we're about." The crew that will see the field for Bell this season won't end with those four, though. "I like to have a rotation," Bell said. "Playing defensive line is hard, man. Our big guys run around. When you talk about a guy like Yahya checking in at 6'6", 320 pounds -- I'm not saying he can't -- but I wouldn't want him playing 80 snaps a game." Splitting those snaps up keeps the group fresh and sharp. "It's about the effort, enthusiasm and energy you play with," Bell said. "You need fresh bodies to do that -- but fresh bodies that know what's going on, and how we do it. That's the challenge."

Going into the season, Bell believes he has seven guys on his hands that are ready to work within the system. The aforementioned four, alongside Brian Allen and Max Llewellyn at defensive end and Jeremiah Pittman at defensive tackle. "I think he understood last year the things that he needed to work on," Bell said of Allen. "I can tell that he's been working on them. It's been less physical and more mental. I think he's taken that to heart. He's being more consistent. That's going to bode well for him." After seeing flashes from Allen at Kids' Day last year but only minimal snaps from him during the 2023 season, he's matured into the role he needs to fulfill, and recognized what Bell wants and needs from him. "A lot with this program is trust," Allen added on Friday. "I had to earn the trust of KB. From work I've put in, what I've shown on the field and especially what I've shown off the field, that trust has grown. He always tells us 'Trust is gained in drops and lost in buckets.' So, I've put a few drops in and I've gained a little bit of credibility now." He expects to see the field a lot more this season. "I'm extremely excited," Allen smiled. "You put in so much work and time. Getting the opportunity now to go play in front of 70,000 fans in Kinnick is going to be amazing." He's willing to do whatever is needed of him to make that happen. "Wherever they need me, I'm going to go," Allen said. "It doesn't matter. I'll do whatever our team needs at that moment. Whether it be a tackle, taking on a double-team, whatever the team needs me to do -- that's where I'll be."

Another DE who saw time last year but is looking to have a bigger impact in year four is Llewellyn. "Max has a very good understanding of how we do things and why we do them," Bell said. "He's showing up in places on the field that he should be -- and not by chance. He's there because 'This is why.' That, I'll always appreciate." Up next for the Urbandale native -- put it together in-game. "He does it on the practice field a lot," Bell said. "We want to see it on Saturday. I think he's ready to do that. I think he's as comfortable as he's ever been." Llewellyn is another player that has found satisfaction in earning Bell's trust.

"I've been working to earn that trust since I got here," Llewellyn said. "Now that I have his trust, it gives me more freedom to be a little more creative in the pass-rush. That freedom makes a big difference."

Pittman will be taking a leadership role on the second unit of Iowa's interior defensive linemen. . "He's a guy that has been in that role," Bell said. "He's understands the defense and continues to be steady Eddie." Bell hopes it won't stop with Pittman, though. He's got several players who he hopes can contribute in 2024 in Jeff Bowie, Will Hubert and Luke Gaffney. "Jeff has finally put together a spring ball and a summer practice where he's been available," Bell said of the previously oft-injured junior. "It's good to see him, because he's doing some things that a fourth-year guy should do." "Will and Luke -- both of those guys are a couple of walk-ons, but they're invested, they're tough as nails, they understand our defense and they're really doing everything they can to put themselves in position to earn some time this fall. I'm really pleased with what they've done so far." Assistant DL coach Jay Niemann chimed in about the group of backup DTs as well. "With Jeff, we're starting to see some of the things we saw in recruiting that we liked," he said. "He's just got to continue doing what he's been doing -- keep pressing and working. I think he's going to turn out to be a good football player." The measurables make things a bit different for the walk-ons. "They're a little bit short-limbed for interior guys, but they're really hard-charging," Niemann said. "They're tough-minded, try-hard guys that are playing good football for us. You've got to admire their consistency, work-ethic and passion for the game. They're your typical over-achievers. It's fun to coach those guys -- you never have to worry about effort."