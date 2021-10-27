Kemerer and Marinelli on their return to Iowa
Michael Kemerer and Alex Marinelli could have just moved on after the end of the NCAA Championships last year in St. Louis. They could have gone into coaching somewhere and still stayed involved in wrestling, but instead they decided to return to Iowa for one more year.
The veteran duo discuss why they decided to return, who helped to influence them to come back for another season and why they both feel like they have some unfinished goals that they want to achieve.