Kendrick Gilbert names top four

Four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert is down to four.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Indianapolis native named Purdue, LSU, Kentucky, and Iowa as his finalists today.

Those four schools are the ones that received official visits from Gilbert this month with a trip to Purdue on 6/3, LSU on 6/10, Kentucky on 6/17, and Iowa on 6/24.

A Rivals250 prospect, Gilbert's full list of scholarship offers includes Purdue, LSU, Kentucky, Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Washington, Minnesota, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Nebraska, Toledo, and Miami-OH.