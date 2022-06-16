Kendrick Raphael discusses decision

When four-star running back Kendrick Raphael reflects on his decision to commit to Iowa, he says it was all about the fit and the opportunity with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Naples, FL native to talk in-depth about his decision, his future as a Hawkeye, and much more.

Q: First, can you take me through the whole decision making process and what it was like for you? When we last talked on Monday, your plan was to visit BYU later this month before making a decision so what made you go ahead and commit to Iowa now instead?

RAPHAEL: I just slept on it and thought it over, especially the opportunity that Iowa has for me. It's a great school with a program similar to my high school as far as the environment and the offense because they run the ball a lot like we do. Then the relationships that I built there during my official visit were great. Going there, it felt like family and not only that, but they have my major and everything, so it will set me up well for life after football as well.

Q: When did you actually make the call and commit?

RAPHAEL: First I told them that I was going to commit soon, but I was thinking about still going on the BYU visit but then I just decided to get it done now instead. Honestly, all of these visits are messing up my diet so I'd rather get it done now.

Q: Which coaches did you talk with?

RAPHAEL: I talked to Tyler Barnes, Coach Betts, and then the head coach, Kirk Ferentz.

Q: What was their reaction?

RAPHAEL: They were very excited. They didn't want to wait and I didn't either really so if I know that's the school for me, why wait?

Q: What's the feeling been like for you since then?

RAPHAEL: It's been great. The fans have shown me so much love. I want to take care of them the way they take care of me.

Q: You mentioned Iowa having your major. Is that the dentistry program?

RAPHAEL: Yes sir.

Q: What made you decide to pursue that path?

RAPHAEL: Just seeing people smile honestly. No matter what's going on or what they've been through just helping create a smile seems like a great feeling.

Q: Football wise, how would you describe the fit at Iowa?

RAPHAEL: It's great. Coach Betts showed me how my offense is similar to theirs, just how it's based off the run, but the thing about my offense is I'm lined up only 2-3 yards behind the center and at Iowa I'll be 7 yards behind the line which will give me more time to read the defense and see everything develop. He said that I'm a good downhill back and likes how quick I get vertical, which will be a good fit for their zone scheme.

Q: Obviously, he played running back at Iowa in that scheme too. Did that come up during your conversations?

RAPHAEL: Yeah, he knows the system inside and out. He said when he played there, they weren't as good as they are now, but Coach Ferentz turned that around. He also talked about how many of the coaches on the staff played there as well so I won't have to worry about them leaving.

Q: When you look at the running back position, is there anyone you model your game after or compare yourself to?

RAPHAEL: I probably model my game after Alvin Kamara the most.

Q: Talking with your coach today, he said you don't get a chance to catch many balls out of the backfield in your offense, but that it's actually another strength of yours.

RAPHAEL: Yes sir. It's something I work on all of the time including today actually.

Q: Looking ahead to your senior year, what are you looking forward to accomplishing this season?

RAPHAEL: This fall I'm looking to get 2,000 rushing yards and just being the best version of myself for my team and being the best leader I can for all my guys. It's going to be a tough goal to get to 2,000 because we have another good running back as well that's very hungry (Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave) but we'll make it work. My main goal is to win a state championship my last year.

Q: Did you guys get close last year?

RAPHAEL: Yeah, we got real close (10-1) but had a tough playoff schedule.

Q: Will you be able to make it up to Iowa for a game this fall? Is that the next step for you?

RAPHAEL: Yeah, definitely. I'm definitely going to visit this season once they know the times and everything.

Q: What's next for you, just off-season workouts as you prepare for your senior year?

RAPHAEL: Yes sir. Off-season workouts and just grinding all day every day.

Q: What are you looking to grow about your game?

RAPHAEL: I would say contact balance and just my size and trying to get faster and stronger.

Q: What's been your best forty time to date?

RAPHAEL: I've ran 4.50.

Q: Last question, what is the feeling like right now just knowing where you are headed next year already?

RAPHAEL: It feels great. I feel very welcomed at Iowa. The fans have welcomed me in and I can't wait to get back there honestly.