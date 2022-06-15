Raphael is the total package

What are the Iowa Hawkeyes getting in new running back commit Kendrick Raphael? The total package according to Naples High School coach Rick Martin.

We caught up with Martin this week to learn more about the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Kendrick, how his running style fits Iowa's offense, and much more.

Q: First, could you please tell us more about Kendrick and what kind of player Iowa is getting on and off the field?

MARTIN: Kendrick is the total package for us. He is a very intelligent, hardworking, and passionate competitor on the field. He is constantly learning, studying the game, and trying to perfect his craft. Kendrick is an even better person off the field and in our locker room. For the second year in a row, his teammates have chosen him to be part of our Team Committee, a six-member leadership council voted on by the team that represents the team and carries out decisions for them as well.

Q: What do you think of the fit at Iowa and how his running style goes with what they want to do offensively?

MARTIN: Kendrick is a powerful downhill runner. He is a better blocker than most running backs because it matters to him, and he has more than adequate hands when the ball is thrown to him. Whatever Iowa wants him to do, he will do it 100 miles an hour with great effort.

Q: As a coach, what was it like dealing with Iowa during the recruiting process and what do you think stood out about them for Kendrick?

MARTIN: I was very impressed with Iowa and Coach Betts during Kendrick’s recruitment. Coach Betts was honest, transparent, and authentic with Kendrick the entire process. The family-like atmosphere that Iowa has created was the major selling point for Kendrick.

Q: What are your expectations for Kendrick going into his senior year this fall?

MARTIN: Kendrick is going to do what Kendrick does. He’s going to put his head down and grind.

A four-star prospect, Raphael committed to Iowa following his official visit to campus this past weekend, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from NC State, BYU, Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Temple, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Howard, and Alabama A&M.

As a junior, Raphael finished the season with 126 carries for 1,374 yards (10.9 ypc) and 18 touchdowns in 11 games.

See highlights from Raphael's junior year at Naples High School in the video below.