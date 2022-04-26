Merrieweather impressed by Iowa

After picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in January, defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather was able to make his first visit to Iowa City this past weekend. For the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Detroit native, it was a good learning experience and one that left him impressed.

"I went to Iowa City and got to visit the facilities and watch the scrimmage," said Merrieweather. "I needed to get down there to see it all and I loved it."

Leaving Iowa on Sunday, Merrieweather said the Hawkeyes had moved up his list and he plans to return for an official visit later this year.

"They are high on my board," Merrieweather said. "I appreciate the care they took for us on the visit. Iowa City itself is what makes it really stand out."

The trip also gave Merrieweather a chance to catch up with Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who is someone he respects on and off the field.

"Coach Bell is a good coach and a great person to have a relationship with outside of sports," said Merrieweather.

A three-star prospect, Merrieweather currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Oregon, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Indiana, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Kent State, and Toledo.