MORE: Offer List | Recruiting Board | Scholarship Distribution The Iowa basketball staff has a key recruiting weekend on tap with six prospects expected to be on campus including three official visitors. In this update, we take a look at the hoops recruits headed to Iowa City on Saturday, where they Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

First, four-star big man Xavier Foster will be back in town for his second official visit with the Hawkeyes. The 7-footer from Oskaloosa has been a top target for Iowa for quite some time now, going back to his freshman year when Fran McCaffery first offered a scholarship. In August, Foster narrowed things down to five finalists - Iowa, Iowa State, Providence, Baylor, and Virginia Tech. Most seem to feel it will ultimately come down to the two in-state schools with an announcement date scheduled for November 11. This will be the last official visit of the recruiting process for Foster.

Two weeks after offering Josh Ogundele, the Hawkeyes will be hosting the British big man on an official visit.The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ogundele, who attends Worcester Academy in Massachusetts, is coming off an official visit to Rhode Island last week and also holds offers from Cincinnati, South Florida, Milwaukee, Bradley, South Dakota, and St. Bonaventure, among others.

Iowa's third official visitor is a Class of 2021 prospect making his first round of trips under the new rules that went into effect a year ago. Big man Treyton Thompson, who is originally from Minnesota, is now at La Lumiere in Indiana and will be visiting the Hawkeyes this weekend. The 6-foot-10, 185-pound Thompson currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

On the unofficial visit front, in-state wing Payton Sandfort will be back on campus this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Waukee native earned a scholarship offer from Iowa this past summer and really saw his recruiting take off from there with offers from Minnesota, Utah, Air Force, Drake, and Loyola now on the table as well.

Moving ahead to the Class of 2022, Ames guard Tamin Lipsey will be visiting Iowa this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lipsey played with the USA Basketball U16 National Team this past summer and won a gold medal in Brazil. Unfortunately, in June Lipsey suffered a torn ACL and will miss his sophomore season at Ames High Schools. Currently, he holds early scholarship offers from Iowa State and Nebraska, and will be visiting Illinois the week after Iowa.

Johnston point guard Trey Lewis is another in-state prospect turning heads early on in the Class of 2022 and will be back in Iowa City for another unofficial visit this weekend.