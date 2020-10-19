Key stats to follow this season
We have officially reached game week for the Big Ten and the Iowa Hawkeyes. While some doubted we would actually get there, here we are and it all gets started on Saturday afternoon when the Hawkey...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news